Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:08 IST
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand, reduced to 10 overs a side by rain.

The toss was finally made at almost 9 p.m., two hours after the scheduled start after an evening of heavy showers at Eden Park.

In a 10-over match, the power plays are only three overs and bowlers can only bowl two overs each.

New Zealand already holds a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by 66 runs and the second by 28 runs.

It made two changes to its lineup Thursday, naming Todd Astle in place of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson for Hamish Bennett. With Adam Milne still in its 11, New Zealand has two express pace bowlers.

Bangladesh named Mussadek Saidek, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rubel Hossain in place of captain Mahmdullah, Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Shaifuddin. Liton Das will captain Bangladesh in place of Mahmdullah, who is injured.

Lineups: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mussadek Saidek, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

