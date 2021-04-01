Left Menu

IPL 2021: Very optimistic, have a good feeling this time around, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is "excited" to see the Indian Premier League (IPL) return to the country after the 13th edition of the tournament was held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:21 IST
IPL 2021: Very optimistic, have a good feeling this time around, says Kohli
RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is "excited" to see the Indian Premier League (IPL) return to the country after the 13th edition of the tournament was held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli is optimistic of RCB turning things around this year in the cash-rich league as the teams battle it out in different "settings".

"It feels surreal. Honestly, it doesn't feel like we went away for too long as there was a lot of cricket in between as well but yeah, very excited that we are playing in India again," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter. "Although in a different way, in a different setting. I am very optimistic and yes I have a good feeling this time around," he added.

RCB batsman AB de Villiers can still sense the momentum which his side gained in the 13th edition of the IPL in UAE. RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai and de Villiers feels the side can carry on the winning momentum from last year's tournament.

"It was a long journey. Very happy to be back with RCB, it feels like yesterday that we finished the IPL. I feel we have the momentum from the last tournament and we'll have a lot of fun," said de Villiers. "There are some new names but also old names, the people I have known for ages. Dan (Christian) has been with RCB before, it's Maxi's (Maxwell) first time but we all have seen him so often in the IPL, hopefully, a lot of games for us to win together," he added

Both Kohli and de Villiers joined the team bubble in Chennai on Thursday. As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions. Earlier this week, as many as 11 RCB players begun training for the 14th edition of the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

The SP 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity.A mammoth vaccination drive and a massive fiscal stimulus are expected to drive...

Business briefs 2

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI has announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay, which comes into effect from Thursday.The new entity offers various recurring payment services to customers...

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021