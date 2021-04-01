Left Menu

Cricket-ICC holds talks with India to resolve Pakistan visa 'guarantee' for T20 World Cup

"This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees. "It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month." The ICC cricket committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, also decided to continue with the umpire's call in the Decision Review System (DRS), despite the protocol facing heavy criticism from former and current players in recent months. The ICC, however, said it had tweaked the DRS protocols for leg-before reviews to ensure "the same umpire's call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:55 IST
Cricket-ICC holds talks with India to resolve Pakistan visa 'guarantee' for T20 World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cricket's world governing body has held encouraging talks with India's cricket board (BCCI) over visa and tax arrangements as the country prepares to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has asked the ICC to guarantee visas for its players and support staff ahead of the tournament, as relations between the two neighbours have been frosty.

India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between the two countries since 2013 due to political tensions. The ICC has also held talks with the BCCI over securing tax exemptions for the tournament from the Indian government.

"The Board received an update on the ongoing preparations around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India," the ICC said in a statement. "This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees.

"It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month." The ICC cricket committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, also decided to continue with the umpire's call in the Decision Review System (DRS), despite the protocol facing heavy criticism from former and current players in recent months.

The ICC, however, said it had tweaked the DRS protocols for leg-before reviews to ensure "the same umpire's call margin around the stumps for both height and width. "The cricket committee had an excellent discussion around umpire's call and analysed its use extensively," Kumble said.

"The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology. "Umpire's call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

The SP 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity.A mammoth vaccination drive and a massive fiscal stimulus are expected to drive...

Business briefs 2

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI has announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay, which comes into effect from Thursday.The new entity offers various recurring payment services to customers...

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021