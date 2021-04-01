Left Menu

WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Lasith Embuldeniya goes off the field due to injury

Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Embuldeniya has been taken off the field after he injured himself while sliding in order to recover the ball during the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Thursday.

01-04-2021
Team Sri Lanka (Image: Sri Lanka Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Embuldeniya has been taken off the field after he injured himself while sliding in order to recover the ball during the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Thursday. The incident occurred in the sixth over of West Indies' second innings. West Indies batsman John Campbell played shot on the square leg, Embuldeniya gave a chase but injured himself while collecting the ball.

"Lasith Embuldeniya goes off with the medical team after a sliding attempt to recover the ball. Wishing him a quick recovery and hopefully, he will be back on the field to continue the match," Windies Cricket tweeted. Sri Lanka had ended their innings at 250/8 on Wednesday and Kemar Roach wrapped up the visitors' first innings 20 minutes into day four. The visitors only managed to add eight runs to their overnight total as West Indies bundled Sri Lanka out for 258.

Due to rain, a total of 42.1 over were bowled on Day Three in which Sri Lanka managed to score 114 runs losing five wickets. Meanwhile, the hosts also got off to a bad start as they lost John Campbell early on in the second innings. West Indies now have a lead of more than 150 runs in the second innings.

Earlier, West Indies had posted 354 runs in the first innings, riding on a century by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite while Suranga Lakmal scalped four wickets for the visitors. (ANI)

