The following are the top stories at 2120 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-MEETING ICC allows extended squads for senior events keeping in mind COVID-19 quarantine requirements Dubai, Apr 1 (PTI) The ICC on Thursday decided to allow seven additional players or support staff to accompany squads for its senior events in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements, a decision which will allow India to travel with a 30-strong squad for the World Test Championship final in June.

SPO-CRI-ICC-DRS-UMPIRESCALL 'Umpire's Call' will remain, rules ICC Dubai, Apr 1 (PTI) The contentious 'Umpire's Call' will continue to be a part of the Decision Review System, the International Cricket Council's Board ruled on Thursday, but introduced a few changes to the current DRS protocols.

SPO-CRI-WC-ANNIVERSARY-GAMBHIR-INTERVIEW 10th Anniversary of World Cup: Didn't do anyone favours, time to move beyond 2011, says Gambhir By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Detachment comes easy to Gautam Gambhir just like the inside out lofted shots over extra cover that he was famous for.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SWOT-CSK IPL: After last year's low, there is lot to gain for CSK By Shyam Sundar Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) The return of Suresh Raina could boost the batting department but spin-reliant Chennai Super Kings will have to adapt to conditions which may assist pacers as they seek to improve upon their nightmarish show of last season.

SPO-BAD-VIMAL-SINDHU Sindhu needs to give more attention to recovery between matches to win Tokyo medal: Vimal New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu remains India's best Olympic medal prospect but she has to give more attention to her recovery process between matches to achieve the feat at the Tokyo Games, believes former India badminton coach Vimal Kumar.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HAZLEWOOD-PULLOUT Hazlewood pulls out of IPL to refresh himself ahead of hectic international season Melbourne, Apr 1 (PTI) Australia and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League to take a small break from cricket and keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year.

SPO-IOA-VACCINATION IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Concerned at the increasing number of athletes contracting COVID-19 at top training centres, the Indian Olympic Association has asked the authorities to expedite the process to get the Olympic-bound athletes get vaccinated soon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-ABD ABD joins RCB bio-bubble in Chennai Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) Star South African batsman A B de Villiers on Thursday joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble here for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

SPO-CRI-IND-AZHARUDDIN-PANT Azharuddin backs Pant as future India captain New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be a frontrunner to lead the 'Men in Blue' in future, having established himself across formats in the past few months.

SPO-CRI-IPL-STOKES Being constantly exposed to Indian conditions in IPL will benefit England: Stokes Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The increased participation of English players in the IPL, where there is constant pressure to perform, will benefit them during the T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year, reckons star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

SPO-LIFT-DOPE Woman weightlifter fails dope test, asked to return home from national camp New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A woman weightlifter, who was part of the ongoing national camp at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-KOHLI Kohli reaches Chennai to join RCB squad, to be in quarantine for seven days Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reached here on Thursday to join his IPL squad before which he will undergo a seven-day quarantine.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-DUBE Open to bat at any spot, looking for some extra tips from Sangakkara: Dube By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Shivam Dube says he is ready to bat at any position for his team and is looking to get some ''extra tips'' from Director Of Cricket Kumara Sangakkara to improve his batting during the IPL beginning on April 9.

SPO-IPL-KKR-SHAKIB I'm willing to play any role for KKR this season: Shakib By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Returning to action after serving a one-year ban, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is ready to play any role that his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders expects from him in the upcoming season starting April 9.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-IPL-KKR-RANA Rana cleared to train after testing negative for COVID-19 Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was on Thursday cleared to train with his teammates after testing negative for COVID-19, more than a week after returning positive for the infectious disease.

SPO-OLY-MINISTER-MEETING Sports Minister reviews Indian athletes' preparation for Tokyo Olympics with IOA officials New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) With the Tokyo Games a little more than three months away, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has held a review meeting with the top officials of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations regarding the preparations of the athletes.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-UMESH Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on April 9.

