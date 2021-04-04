Left Menu

Elavenil included in Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics, Chinki in as reserve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:33 IST
Elavenil included in Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics, Chinki in as reserve

World number one Elavenil Valarivan was on Sunday included in a 15-member Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics at the expense of quota winner Chinki Yadav, who had claimed a gold in the Delhi World Cup last month.

To deal with the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) named two reserves in each discipline where its shooters have won quota places for the Games. The highly accomplished Manu Bhaker will be fielded in both the women's 25m pistol alongside the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and in her pet 10m air pistol event with Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

The NRAI selection committee assembled here to announce the names of 15 shooters who will represent the country at the Games, scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

The shooters were selected based on their performance in the NRAI's four-year Olympic qualifying cycle, starting with the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games which was followed by World Championship (both in 2018), all four World Cups and Asian Championships in 2019 and selection trials stage 1 and 2 earlier this year.

As per the NRAI's stated policy, an average of five best scores in an international competition, starting with the Jakarta Asiad, was taken into account while picking the final team.

It also means that Anjum Moudgil, who was the first Indian shooter along with Apurvi Chandela to earn quota for the Tokyo Games at the 2018 World Championships, will be fielded in women's rifle 3 positions event along with the seasoned Tejaswini Sawant. Chandela and Elavenil will participate in the women's 10m air rifle event. Both Chinki and Anjum were kept as reserves in 25m pistol and rifle 3 positions events respectively. The quota belongs to the country and not the shooter who secures it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021