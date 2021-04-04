Left Menu

IPL 2021: BCCI President Ganguly says league going ahead as per schedule

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Sunday confirmed that everything will go on as per schedule in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:58 IST
IPL 2021: BCCI President Ganguly says league going ahead as per schedule
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Sunday confirmed that everything will go on as per schedule in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

His confirmation comes just hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. "Everything will go on as per schedule," Ganguly told ANI.

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting today in view of surging COVID-19 cases, he told reporters here. "A cabinet meeting took place today and some important decisions were taken related to COVID-19. Strict rules have been made and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," he said.

"A decision has also been taken to impose strict lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. The decision has been taken after consultations," he added. Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11. The BCCI is also thinking of players' vaccination ahead of the IPL with BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla saying that the board will get in touch with the Health Ministry for players' vaccination.

"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI. When asked if BCCI has written to the Health Ministry regarding players' vaccination, Shukla said the BCCI is mulling over the idea and they will definitely get in touch with the ministry that players should be vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

Jordanian authorities said Sunday they foiled a malicious plot by a former crown prince to destabilise the kingdom with foreign support, contradicting the senior royals claims that he was being punished for speaking out against corruption a...

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021