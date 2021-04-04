Sports News Roundup: Bucks fend off Kings' late rally; Avs run point streak to 14 with late goal vs. Blues and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: Schaer out of Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated area

Swiss Michael Schaer was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated areas, organisers said on Sunday. The AG2R-Citroen rider was told to leave the race by stewards 107 kilometres from the finish after he disposed of a bottle where not permitted.

NHL roundup: Avs run point streak to 14 with late goal vs. Blues

Cale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal with 40.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 14 with a stunning 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in Denver. After St. Louis failed to clear the puck out of its own zone, Makar picked it up off the board and drilled a slap shot that deflected off the stick of St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz and found its way past Blues rookie netminder Ville Husso (32 saves) to break a 1-1 tie.

Man City win to keep pace with WSL leaders Chelsea who hit six

Manchester City kept their Women's Super League title hopes alive with a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, while Sam Kerr hit a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of visitors Birmingham City that kept them two points clear at the top. Second-placed City took the lead through a Rebecca Spencer own goal in the fifth minute and Janine Beckie scored a superb second to finish off a sweeping counter-attack in the 38th, with Caroline Weir adding a third just after the hour mark.

NBA roundup: Bucks fend off Kings' late rally

Jrue Holiday turned a short jumper into a three-point play with 1:32 to go, then added a driving hoop 33 seconds later Saturday night, allowing the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to stall a Sacramento Kings rally and pull out a 129-128 victory without Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday's personal five-point flurry capped a season-best, 33-point night. The Bucks led 118-105 after a tip-in by Brook Lopez with 6:48 remaining. But despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings made an energetic late push, scoring 14 of the next 15 points to tie the game at 119 on a Terence Davis 3-pointer with 2:06 to play.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers to hold talks with FINA this week

Tokyo 2020 organisers plan to hold discussions with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) this week, a senior official said, after the federation said it was reviewing whether to hold the Olympics diving qualification event scheduled for this month. "We are aware that they intend to cancel. On the other hand, we are still trying to confirm the details and we need to have further discussions with them," Yasuo Mori, deputy executive director for the Tokyo 2020 Games Operations Bureau, said on Sunday.

Cycling: Asgreen pips Van der Poel to win Tour of Flanders

Denmark's Kasper Asgreen claimed the biggest victory of his career when he beat pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel to win the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Asgreen pipped defending champion Van der Poel of the Netherlands in a two-man sprint finish after 254.3 kilometres between Antwerp and Oudenaarde.

French Open postponement a possibility - sports minister

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said it was possible the French Open could be postoned for the second year amid the COVID-19 crisis. France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared. An exception is cycling's Paris-Roubaix one-day race, which has been postponed from its original April 11 slot.

Newcastle deny Spurs return to top four in 2-2 draw

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move up to provisional fourth place in the Premier League after relegation-threatened Newcastle United held them to a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser from substitute Joe Willock at St James' Park on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs in fifth with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but West Ham United can go above both of their London rivals into the Champions League spots if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday.

MLB roundup: Jose Berrios, Twins blank Brewers

Jose Berrios pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 12 and Byron Buxton homered for the second straight game to lead the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Berrios (1-0) and relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey combined to no-hit the Brewers for 7 1/3 innings before Omar Narvaez lined a single down the right-field line off Duffey, the only hit of the game for Milwaukee. Berrios, who matched his career high for strikeouts, didn't walk a batter and hit one batter.

Swimming: Leukaemia survivor Ikee defies odds by securing Olympics berth

Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee defied the odds and secured an Olympics berth after the leukaemia survivor won the women's 100-metre butterfly at the national championships on Sunday, less than eight months after she returned to competition. Ikee pumped her fist and received a hug from her competitor in the next lane after finishing in 57.77 seconds, qualifying her for the 4x100 medley relay at this summer's Games.

