Sports News Roundup: Bulls clip Nets to end six-game skid; Jakob Chychrun's well-time hat trick rescues Coyotes and more

I'm here to win, not just reach finals, says disappointed Sinner

Jannik Sinner said nerves had played a big part in Sunday's Miami Open final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz but the Italian teenager was keen to focus on the positives after just missing out on his first Masters 1000 title. The 19-year-old would have been the Miami event's youngest winner had he defeated Hurkacz but lost 7-6(4) 6-4 to the Pole, who he occasionally partners in doubles.

Golf: India's Lahiri hopes to build on strong finish in Texas

India's Anirban Lahiri was pleased to be back among the contenders on the PGA Tour at the weekend after struggling to find form in recent months and hopes his fifth place finish in Texas will be a springboard for the rest of the season. The former Asian No. 1 started the day five shots behind the leaders at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday and shot a three-under-par 69 to ensure his best finish of the season.

MLB roundup: Cedric Mullins, Orioles sweep Red Sox

Cedric Mullins went 5-for-5 and reached base six times, and four Baltimore teammates drove in two runs apiece as the visiting Orioles completed a three-game sweep with an 11-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Mullins finished with three doubles, two singles and three runs scored. The center fielder is batting .692 (9-for-13) and became the franchise's first player since 1939 -- when they were the St. Louis Browns -- to reach base at least six times in a game with three doubles or more.

Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

Four-times major champion Brooks Koepka said on Sunday he feels he can win the Masters despite undergoing surgery on his right knee less than three weeks ago. Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16.

NHL roundup: Jakob Chychrun's well-time hat trick rescues Coyotes

Jakob Chychrun delivered a hat trick, getting the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winner in overtime, as the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Anaheim Ducks. Chychrun's game-winner, from the top of the right circle, came with 3:13 remaining in the extra period as Arizona strengthened its hold on fourth place in the West Division. Adin Hill had 18 saves for the Coyotes.

DeChambeau must shake off last year's frustration to tame Augusta

World number five Bryson DeChambeau will have to shake off last year's ill-fated Masters attempt and weave finesse into his power-driving style to tame Augusta National as the year's first major kicks off this week. After winning his maiden major title at the U.S. Open in September, the muscle-strapped DeChambeau was a favourite to pick up the green jacket in November at the Masters, which was delayed by seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA roundup: Bulls clip Nets to end six-game skid

World number one Dustin Johnson has barely had time to break in the green jacket he picked up at the COVID-delayed Masters in November before he returns to Augusta National this week, where he is favored to take home another. The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason.

'A lot of tough days': Spieth ends long journey back to the winner's circle

After nearly four winless years, 27-year-old American Jordan Spieth is back in business. The one-time wunderkind picked up his first PGA Tour win a couple weeks shy of his 20th birthday in 2013 and went on win the Masters - his first of three major titles - two years later, kicking off a remarkable early-career run. But he hadn't hoisted a trophy since the British Open in 2017.

Bucs cornerback Davis apologises for anti-Asian slur

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologised for using an anti-Asian slur on Sunday in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying he was not aware of the word's "darker, negative connotation". Davis said it was not his intention to offend and the term had a different meaning in South Florida.

