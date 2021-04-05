Left Menu

Horse racing-Ireland's Blackmore staying grounded amid Grand National hype

Rachael Blackmore is relishing the opportunity to become the first female jockey to win the Grand National, but the Irish rider is not getting carried away by the hype generated by her record-breaking effort at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:42 IST
Horse racing-Ireland's Blackmore staying grounded amid Grand National hype
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rachael Blackmore is relishing the opportunity to become the first female jockey to win the Grand National, but the Irish rider is not getting carried away by the hype generated by her record-breaking effort at last month's Cheltenham Festival. Blackmore had six wins at Cheltenham and was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle, with Honeysuckle, before finishing second at the Gold Cup behind Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy.

Her dominant displays have caused bookmakers to slash the odds of her triumphing at Britain's most iconic steeplechase this week, although the 31-year-old remains firmly grounded. "I just try not to get too wrapped up in it," Blackmore told the Jockey Club. "It's a great three days and I'm looking forward to going there.

"Things are different this year, but Cheltenham was a success for the Irish so hopefully we can do the same in Aintree. "When you're riding in the National, I think you allow yourself to picture yourself winning. I feel like the feeling of it actually happening is completely different to what you can imagine, so I try not to think about it too much."

Blackmore has attributed her recent success to her partnership with Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead. "Getting into Henry's yard brought me to a whole new level," said Blackmore, who is set to ride De Bromhead's Minella Times at the annual festival at Aintree.

"He's established a very strong team of horses and I'm a part of it, which is an unbelievable position to be in." Blackmore has already rewritten the history books, but she still feels she has plenty to offer.

"I think you're always getting better," she added. "I was a bit late to the party so I've got some more tuning to do yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021