Left Menu

Raphael Varane tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Raphael Varane has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:53 IST
Raphael Varane tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Liverpool clash
Raphael Varane (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Raphael Varane has tested positive for coronavirus. This comes as a big blow to the club as Real Madrid is scheduled to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday, with the second leg slated to be played on April 15.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player Raphael Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning," the club said in a statement. On Monday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had said his team wants to do well in the match while emphasising the importance of the match.

"It's a knockout tie. It's to be played over two legs. We know there are 180 minutes or more, but for us, as always, the most important thing is tomorrow's game. We're not looking any further ahead than that. We want to do well in this game and that's all we're thinking about," the club's official website had quoted Zidane as saying. "Liverpool are a complete team. People will tell you that the three forwards are very good and that's true, but they're a very strong and solid team, and they're playing very much as a team. I'd focus more on the team as a whole, not on one particular aspect. We know that the three forwards are very dangerous players and we're going to have to watch out for everything," he had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021