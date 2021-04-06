SAI organises mind training workshop for Indian women's hockey team

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:57 IST
This workshop is part of the series of sessions for Tokyo-bound athletes.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne has welcomed the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) initiative in conducting an online mental training workshop for the squad with renowned sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare. This workshop, held under the aegis of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Tuesday, is part of the series of sessions for Tokyo-bound athletes.

"We have focused on mindset improvement ever since I started training the team in 2017. It's a constant process of learning from experiences and doing good things. We are continually doing this with the girls. Also, besides self-talk, we also encourage these players to talk to us whenever they need help," he said as per a SAI statement. Bavare engaged the players in a range of activities including online polls and practical demonstrations. The players were guided through a visualisation activity as a part of strengthening the mental training, boosting the positive energy of the team as a whole, and overall, make mental training an integral day-to-day activity.

"Mental training is defined by the way you think and how you want to take it to a match," Bavare said. "Physical and technical aspects should be in balance with mental training for 100 percent performance. Facing anxieties is normal for sportspersons. Mind trainers and psychologists are constantly there to support you. Training the mind every single day is important." Goalkeeper Savita Punia said: "We have worked on our mental health and our coaches have always told us before a match not to focus on the result but on the present moment. Once we enter the dugout, we are told not to think of the past result or the outcome of a match."

Marijne, analytical coach Janneke Schopman, other coaches and representatives of Hockey India were present in the online workshop. (ANI)

