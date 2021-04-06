Surrey sign Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott for T20 Blast, three County games

Left Menu

Surrey County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the signing of Australia seamer Sean Abbott for the whole of the Vitality Blast group stage and three County Championship games.

ANI | Surrey | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:49 IST
Australia seamer Sean Abbott (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Surrey County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the signing of Australia seamer Sean Abbott for the whole of the Vitality Blast group stage and three County Championship games. Abbott will replace West Indies seamer Kemar Roach as the second overseas player in the Surrey squad when Roach returns to the Caribbean. He will join the squad in time for the visit of Gloucestershire to The Kia Oval between May 27 and 30.

The Australian will then stay in South London for Surrey's Blast South Group matches and the final two County Championship Group 2 matches against Hampshire and Somerset. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to go over and play. I've had the pleasure of playing with a few of the Surrey guys who played at the Sydney 6ers who have done very well," said Abbott in an official statement.

"Obviously I'm keen to pull on the Surrey colours and be involved in the setup over there, and continue to learn and get better as a cricketer, whilst hoping to help Surrey win the Vitality Blast and the LV= County Championship," he added. Along with his nine white-ball appearances for Australia, Abbott has enjoyed incredible recent success in domestic cricket winning consecutive Big Bash League titles with Sydney Sixers in 2020 & 2021.

The seam-bowling all-rounder has also been a key figure in New South Wales' Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup campaigns, helping them to the final of both competitions. In seven appearances in the four-day Sheffield Shield, he has amassed 17 wickets and scored his maiden first-class century. A further six wickets have come in the 50-over competition.

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart added: "I'm delighted to have secured the services of Sean for three LV= County Championship matches and all of our T20 group games. His all-round skills and the experience of having won back to back BBL trophies will add real strength to our group." Meanwhile, Roach has arrived in the UK and is expected to be available for Surrey's match with Leicestershire starting on April 15. (ANI)

