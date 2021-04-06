Left Menu

Soccer-Alaves appoint Calleja to lead them out of trouble

Struggling La Liga side Alaves said on Tuesday they have appointed Javi Calleja as their new coach, and will be hoping the veteran of relegation battles can lift their club out of the drop-zone.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:20 IST
Soccer-Alaves appoint Calleja to lead them out of trouble
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Struggling La Liga side Alaves said on Tuesday they have appointed Javi Calleja as their new coach, and will be hoping the veteran of relegation battles can lift their club out of the drop-zone. The Basque side sacked coach Abelardo Fernandez on Monday, a day after losing 3-1 at home to Celta Vigo to slip to the bottom of the standings.

Abelardo was the third coach the club have sacked in the past year, dispensing with Asier Garitano last June and Pablo Machin in January of this year. Calleja has experience in relegation scraps, successfully leading Villarreal away from danger in the 2018/19 season.

He helped them qualify for the Europa League the following campaign, only for the club to appoint Unai Emery instead. Alaves gained European recognition for playing out a thrilling 5-4 defeat to Liverpool in the 2001 UEFA Cup final but then spent a long spell away from Spain's top-flight, returning only in 2016.

They have stayed in La Liga ever since but are three points from escaping the relegation zone with nine games remaining. "This is a very big and difficult challenge but we're highly motivated by it and convinced we can get the job done," said Calleja.

"We're excited about getting started and believe that we'll remain in La Liga next season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.The explosion on Tuesday took place near a Sishu Siksha Kendra at Raipur village...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021