Left Menu

Soccer-PSG not out for revenge against Bayern, says boss Pochettino

Paris St Germain will not have revenge on their minds when they play Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final after losing to the German team in last season's decider, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-PSG not out for revenge against Bayern, says boss Pochettino
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paris St Germain will not have revenge on their minds when they play Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final after losing to the German team in last season's decider, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday. Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final last year to seal a treble but Pochettino, who replaced manager Thomas Tuchel midway through this season, said this time would be different as they were playing a two-legged tie.

"The final is not a benchmark match for us, we weren't there with my staff, we were just spectators," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Wednesday's first leg in Munich. "In addition, it's going to be played over two matches, the context is different. Revenge exists in sport but for us it's more of a challenge to beat such a strong team, maybe the best in the world. It's a source of motivation."

Both sides will be missing key players, with PSG striker Mauro Icardi out with a thigh injury while midfielder Marco Verratti and his Italy team mate Alessandro Florenzi both tested positive for COVID-19. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a knee injury while winger Serge Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 but Pochettino said the German league leaders had enough squad depth to remain competitive.

"The strength of Bayern is in its collective," Pochettino added. "When you win the Champions League and the Club World Cup, it's because you have a very good group, not just 11 performing players." PSG forward Neymar was sent off in a 1-0 loss to Lille over the weekend and Pochettino said the Brazilian's emotions got the better of him in his first Ligue 1 start in over two months.

"He was very excited to start a match. He's an emotional player, he likes to play, he likes to fight, he's a competitor. He didn't deserve that red," Pochettino said. "But he knows he has to channel himself. I hope that tomorrow everything will be fine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.The explosion on Tuesday took place near a Sishu Siksha Kendra at Raipur village...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021