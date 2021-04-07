Left Menu

Sam Harper signs contract extension with Melbourne Renegades

Victoria wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Harper has extended his stay with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades as he signed a new contract extension with the club on Tuesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2021 08:55 IST
Sam Harper (Photo/ Melbourne Renegades Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Victoria wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Harper has extended his stay with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades as he signed a new contract extension with the club on Tuesday. Harper was named as the Player of the Season in the last edition of the BBL. He was already signed for BBL 11 but the new deal encompasses a further two seasons, through to at least the end of BBL 13.

Harper joined the Renegades as a local replacement player on the eve of the BBL eighth season. He amassed 971 runs (3rd most in club history), 26 dismissals, and was a member of the BBL eight title-winning team. He was named in the club's Team of the Decade earlier this year.

"I have loved my time at the Renegades. I am grateful for the opportunity I was given a couple of years ago and I am always keen to repay the club for the faith they've shown in me," Harper said in a statement. "We know we can perform a lot better than what we have shown over the last two seasons and I am looking forward to being part of the group that helps get us back up competing in the finals," he added.

Renegades General Manager David Lever said the extension of Harper's contract caps an exciting run of signings that has seen a number of players re-commit to the club. "Sam came to us as a young player hungry for an opportunity and in just a few seasons he's won a title, become one of our leading run-scorers and is now our reigning Player of the Season," Lever said.

"Our future looks bright with Sam's extension following the new deals for Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Zak Evans. With Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh providing the experience, our new coach will have a lot to work with heading into BBL 11 and beyond," he added. (ANI)

