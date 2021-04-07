Left Menu

IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal joins RCB camp after returning negative for Covid-19

In what comes as pleasing news for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit ahead of their opening game of IPL 14 against Mumbai Indians on Friday, opener Devdutt Padikkal has joined the team after returning negative for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:39 IST
RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

In what comes as pleasing news for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit ahead of their opening game of IPL 14 against Mumbai Indians on Friday, opener Devdutt Padikkal has joined the team after returning negative for coronavirus. "We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-handed batsman Devdutt Paddikal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19 as per BCCI protocols. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being," read a press statement by the RCB Management on Wednesday.

Padikkal thanked fans and supporters for their wishes and said he is 'completely fine' and can't wait to join the side again. "First of all, I would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. It is really important to me and means a lot to me. As you know, I had tested positive two weeks back for Covid-19. As per BCCI and IPL protocols, I had to quarantine at home for two weeks but now I've joined the camp after two negative camps. I'm feeling completely fine and can't wait to join the RCB camp," Padikkal said in a video posted by the RCB's official Twitter handle.

This news is much of a relief for RCB as, earlier in the day, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for the coronavirus. RCB said that the all-rounder tested negative on his arrival at the team hotel in Chennai but, in his second test, he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," RCB tweeted. "Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continues to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols," it added.

The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant, Kiran more tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

