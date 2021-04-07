Olympic-bound archers Atanu, Deepika, Tarundeep receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Olympic-bound Indian archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumar and Tarundeep Rai on Wednesday received their final shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:44 IST
Olympic-bound Indian archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumar and Tarundeep Rai on Wednesday received their final shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Taking to Twitter, Das wrote, "2nd and Final Dose of Vaccine is Done."
"Thank you so much Army sports institute for making everything smooth and convenient...," he added. Deepika also posted her picture on Instagram and informed that she received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
"2nd and Final Dose of Vaccine is Done. Thank you so much @army_sports_insitute_ ASI for making everything smooth and convenient...#covishield," she wrote in an Instagram post. Tarundeep shared his picture on Instagram and captioned the post, "2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination finally done, safe and secure. Military hospital Pune."
Meanwhile, Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Torch Relay featured a robot helping to carry the Flame in Toyota, Japan on Tuesday. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay kicked off in Fukushima on March 25. It will travel through all of the country's 47 prefectures over the next 121 days before arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23.
Torchbearers are running an average of 200m before passing the torch onto the next runner using a torch kiss pose.(ANI)
