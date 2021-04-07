Left Menu

Indian judo team withdraws from Olympic qualifiers after one member tests COVID-19 positive

He blamed the JFI mismanagement for the fiasco, stating that the federation jeopardised countrys chances by allowing the entire contingent to travel together.The entire squad including 4 coaches travelled together for Bishkek which could have been avoided.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 15:11 IST
Indian judo team withdraws from Olympic qualifiers after one member tests COVID-19 positive

A 16-member Indian judo team has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after a player tested positive for coronavirus just before the start of the tournament.

The judoka tested positive after landing in Kyrgyzstan.

''Yes, one player of the team tested positive upon landing in Bishkek just a before the official weighing on April 5, forcing the entire squad to withdraw as per the guidelines of International Judo Federation,'' a source in the Judo Federation of India (JFI) told PTI.

''The team comprised 12 judokas and four coaches.'' The Asia-Oceania Championships in Bishkek started on Tuesday and will end on Saturday. Prominent judokas in the team included Shushila Devi (women's 48kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (men's 66kg), Tulika Mann (women's 78kg) and Avtar Singh (men's 100kg). All the four are in the race for one continental quota place.

''The entire contingent is in isolation for 14 days in Bishkek now,'' said the source. He blamed the JFI mismanagement for the fiasco, stating that the federation jeopardised country's chances by allowing the entire contingent to travel together.

''The entire squad including 4 coaches travelled together for Bishkek which could have been avoided. Since the entire team travelled together and one player came out positive on arrival, it put paid to the hopes of other players. This could have been avoided.'' PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021