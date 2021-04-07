Blue Bay LPGA on China's Hainan Island canceled

Blue Bay LPGA on China's Hainan Island canceledPTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:29 IST
The LPGA Tour says the final event of its three-tournament Asia swing has been canceled. The Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China was scheduled for May 13-16, following tournaments in Singapore and Thailand.
The LPGA said the the cancellation was due to current health concerns and travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision was guided by the China Golf Association, which oversees all golf events in China.
It is expected to return to the schedule in 2022.
