Left Menu

Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics

Nethra Kumanan on Wednesday became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics after she was assured of a top-place finish in the laser radial event of the Asian Qualifiers in Oman.The 23-year-old Kumanan has a 21-point advantage over her nearest rival, who also happens to be an Indian -- Ramya Saravanan -- in the Laser Radial Class event with one race to go on Thursday.The Chennai-based Kumanan currently has 18 points while Saravanan has 39 on the penultimate day of competitions in Mussanah Open Championship, which is a joint Asian and African Olympic qualifying event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:04 IST
Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics

Nethra Kumanan on Wednesday became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics after she was assured of a top-place finish in the laser radial event of the Asian Qualifiers in Oman.

The 23-year-old Kumanan has a 21-point advantage over her nearest rival, who also happens to be an Indian -- Ramya Saravanan -- in the Laser Radial Class event with one race to go on Thursday.

The Chennai-based Kumanan currently has 18 points while Saravanan has 39 on the penultimate day of competitions in Mussanah Open Championship, which is a joint Asian and African Olympic qualifying event. In sailing, the athlete who has the least points wins the competition.

The final race on Thursday is a 20 pointer and Kumanan has already sealed it with one round to go. Laser Radial is a singlehanded boat, which means that it is sailed by only one person.

''Yes, Kumanan has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with one race to go on the final day on Thursday,'' Asian Sailing Federation President Malav Shroff told PTI.

''The final race is a 20 pointer but the point gap with her nearest Asian rival, also an Indian, is more than 20,'' said Shroff who himself represented India in Olympic sailing event in the 2004 Athens Games. Dutchwoman Emma Charlotte Jeanne Savelon are currently in second spot, above Saravanan, with just a three-point difference with Kumanan but she is nowhere in the scene for Olympics qualification from this event as this is an Asian Qualifier. Shroff said the event in Oman is being held under the aegis of Asian Sailing Federation.

Kumanan will be the 10th Indian to qualify for a sailing event in the Olympics, but all the earlier nine have been male athletes.

Nachhatar Singh Johal (2008), Shroff and Sumeet Patel (2004), F Tarapore and Cyrus Cama (1992), Kelly Rao (1988), Dhruv Bhandari (1984), Soli Contractor and A A Basith (1972).

Shroff said Kumanan is the only Indian so far to have booked a direct quota place by topping a qualifier while all the earlier nine Olympians made it by getting quotas that could not be filled up.

''All nine of us were nominated. I was in the 21st rank and only 20 were to compete in the Olympics in my event. Somebody dropped out and so I got it because I was first in the waiting list.

''She is the first Indian, male or female, to qualify directly by booking a quota place in a qualifier.'' He also said that two other Indians are still in the fray for Tokyo Olympics qualification on the last day on Thursday.

One of them is Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa who is on top of the 49er Class table on the penultimate day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. T...

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021