Soccer-Atalanta’s Pessina becomes seventh Italy player to contract COVID-19

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday, becoming the seventh confirmed case from the Italy squad since the international break. "The player is asymptomatic and has been placed in isolation. The Club has immediately activated all the procedures from the protocol in force and informed the relevant authorities of the related processes," said a club statement.

The number of Italy players who have contracted the virus has grown at an alarming rate this week. Pessina follows Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi and Leonardo Bonucci, Cagliari's Alessio Cragno, Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, and PSG's Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti in testing positive.

Four members of the Italy team staff tested positive last Wednesday, while Torino said on Monday that an unnamed player has contracted the virus.

