Left Menu

Olympics-Championship or 'failure': U.S. women's soccer team out for 2016 revenge

"So, you know, we felt like total failures." Rapinoe and her team mates bounced back, of course, winning the U.S. their fourth World Cup title in 2019 while becoming celebrated advocates for gender pay equity in their country amid a public battle with the soccer federation.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 01:50 IST
Olympics-Championship or 'failure': U.S. women's soccer team out for 2016 revenge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, "failure" isn't a word often associated with the U.S. women's national soccer team - unless, of course, the topic is the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After winning gold at the 2012 London Games and triumphing at the 2015 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes flew into Rio under enormous expectations but lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. "We have very high standards for the team, which is championship or, you know, it's total failure," forward Megan Rapinoe told reporters at the Team USA media summit on Wednesday. "So, you know, we felt like total failures."

Rapinoe and her team mates bounced back, of course, winning the U.S. their fourth World Cup title in 2019 while becoming celebrated advocates for gender pay equity in their country amid a public battle with the soccer federation. But casting away the demons of five years ago will involve overcoming historic precedent: In the 25 years since women's soccer was added to the Olympic programme, no World Cup winner has gone on to successfully defend the title at the next Games.

"To be the first team to obviously do it would be really difficult," said defender Crystal Dunn. "It would be incredible - I know after 2016 all of us are hungry to get back out there and really show what this team is all about and compete on the highest stage." Rapinoe, who opted out of competition for much of 2020, said the year delay in the Tokyo Games due to the pandemic - while undeniably challenging - came with a bit of a silver lining.

"Some players played a lot, went overseas, some players like myself took more time for themselves, time that we never really get to get our bodies right," said the 35-year-old Californian. "Of all the teams, we probably have the most benefit just because we would have been so tired particularly after all the wildness of 2019."

The U.S. women's team play Sweden in a friendly on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. T...

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021