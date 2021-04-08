Two men's World Cup challenge League series rescheduled

The two remaining series of the men's World Cup Challenge League A, which forms part of the qualifying pathway to the 2023 showpiece ODI event in India, have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

The World Cup Challenge League A was scheduled to see the remaining 30 List A matches played in the final two series of the competition.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play the second series in Canada between August 15 and 28 and the third series was scheduled in Malaysia in 2022.

The Malaysia event has been brought forward to November/December, while the Canada series was pushed back to July/August next year.

''The two Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A series have been moved to provide Members with the best possible chance of hosting in line with current COVID-19 guidance and restrictions within their country,'' ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a release. ''Our collective aim is to give all ICC pathway events the best possible chance of being played and for qualification to be determined on the field of play.'' Canada currently lead Singapore on net run rate with both teams on eight points in the standings. The top team at the culmination of the competition will secure one of the six places in the World Cup Qualifier Play-Off to be held in 2023, alongside the table topper in Challenge League B and the bottom four teams in the CWC League 2.

The decision to reschedule both series was taken due to ongoing restrictions and suspension of sporting activities as part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19. Following extensive consultation with members, relevant government and public health authorities, it was decided the best opportunity for countries to host and for qualification to be determined on the field of play was to reschedule.

''We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC's priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials and fans,'' Tetley said.

