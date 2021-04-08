Left Menu

Soccer-Iran appeals to CAS over Bahrain hub for World Cup qualifiers

The Bahrain Football Association was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,530.84) by FIFA for various offences including the booing of the Iranian anthem during a World Cup qualifier between the nations in Riffa in 2019, which the hosts won 1-0. Iran striker Mehdi Taremi last month raised questions about the extreme heat in Bahrain in May and June and alleged that the AFC, which is led by Bahraini royal Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, was routinely biased against his country.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:22 IST
Soccer-Iran appeals to CAS over Bahrain hub for World Cup qualifiers

Iran's football federation has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the Asian Football Confederation's decision to stage Asian World Cup Group C qualifiers in a hub in Bahrain. The AFC said last month the remaining matches in the second round qualifying group, which features the hosts as well as Iran, Iraq, Cambodia and Hong Kong, would be played in Bahrain in late May and early June.

Iran had been scheduled to play three of their last four group fixtures at home, including their return match against Bahrain, and protested to the AFC at being "deprived" of their right to host matches. "After the announcement by the AFC Secretary General that the decision was irreversible, the Iran Football Federation appealed against the decision ... before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," read a statement posted on the federation's website.

"The Football Federation of Iran has requested the Court of Arbitration for a speedy review of the case." The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has long had a fractious political relationship with Bahrain, tensions which were exacerbated when the island kingdom signed a peace treaty with Israel last year. The Bahrain Football Association was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,530.84) by FIFA for various offences including the booing of the Iranian anthem during a World Cup qualifier between the nations in Riffa in 2019, which the hosts won 1-0.

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi last month raised questions about the extreme heat in Bahrain in May and June and alleged that the AFC, which is led by Bahraini royal Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, was routinely biased against his country. Iraq lead Group C with Bahrain in second, while Iran, who have qualified for the last two World Cups, are third, five points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Only the group winners of each of the eight groups in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are guaranteed to advance to the next phase of the competition. The matches are due to be played from May 31 until June 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic saw all of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed during 2020. ($1 = 0.9289 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

New Delhi, India, April 8 ANINewsVoir IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissans Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020. Rakesh Srivas...

'The Crown' S5 to start filming in July

The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown will start production in July this year.According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.The crew mem...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million -health ministry

Irans coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion. Unfortunately with 118 ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021