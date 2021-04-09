PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak 'pushed' Treasury to help Greensill after Cameron's lobbying https://on.ft.com/3mypzbb

UK sports bodies back COVID certificates to allow full stadiums https://on.ft.com/320vQDo

BlackRock secures largest-ever ETF launch as green investing wave builds https://on.ft.com/3mypF2x

Babcock braced for big asset writedown https://on.ft.com/3ux46Cs

Overview British finance minister Rishi Sunak "pushed" Treasury officials to try to help Greensill Capital gain access to a Bank of England coronavirus support scheme after being lobbied by David Cameron.

Top british sports leagues and governing bodies have supported the use of COVID-19 certificates so that fans can enter stadiums without maintaining social distancing. Blackrock Inc's Carbon Transition Readiness fund raised $1.25 billion on Thursday.

Babcock International Group Plc is preparing to write down the value of its assets by 700 million pounds ($961.73 million). ($1 = 0.7279 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

