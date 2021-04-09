Soccer-St Etienne start legal action after player targetted by xenophobic video

St Etienne said they had started legal action following a xenophobic video sent to one of their players by members of an official supporters' group on Friday. "The club has already referred the matter to the public prosecutor," St Etienne said in a statement.

The Magic Fans group said in a statement they were apologising for the video, sent from their headquarters, which contains "disrespectful, xenophobic and offensive comments sent to one of our players by some members of our group on Saturday". The Magic Fans added that they did not know whether the video would be made public.

St Etienne are 15th in the standings. On Thursday, Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City said they would take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week.

