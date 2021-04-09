Left Menu

2 minute's silence at sports to mark Prince Philip's death

PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:44 IST
2 minute's silence at sports to mark Prince Philip's death

A two-minute's silence was being held at cricket matches in England's county championship and at the Grand National horse racing meeting on Friday to mark the death of Prince Philip at age 99.

Cricket is the sport he was most associated with as president for two terms of the Lord's-based Marylebone Cricket Club, which is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game.

Philip presented the Lord's Taverners ECB Trophy to the English cricket champions for 43 years until he retired from royal duties in 2017.

The England and Wales Cricket Board remembered him as ''a lifelong cricket fan and talented allrounder in his playing days.'' ''His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men's and women's county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport,'' ECB chairman Ian Watmore said. ''We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades.'' Philip was an honorary member of the MCC and the Jockey Club, which owns racecourses in Britain.

The silence was held before the start of racing on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at the racecourse in Liverpool as they were in London at Wembley Stadium, which is English football's national stadium.

''We have sent our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge,'' the English Football Association said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

5 arrested for killing 75-year-old man

Police on Friday arrested five persons on charge of killing a man in Odishas Ganjma district whom they suspected to be practising witchcraft in the village.A 75-year old man at Dhiniripankal village was stoned to death on March 29 by the ac...

Navalny's defense team files new complaint with European Court of Human Rights

Moscow Russia, April 9 ANISputnik Alexey Navalnys lawyer has told German Der Spiegel magazine that the defense team of the jailed Russian opposition activist had filed new complaints with the European Court of Human Rights ECHR. Navalny wen...

MP: 7 inmates of Bhopal central jail test COVID-19 positive

At least seven prisoners of the central jail in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, an official said.The infected inmates were admitted to the government hospital for tuberculosis patients after they t...

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021