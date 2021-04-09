Left Menu

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel becomes first bowler to take fifer against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel on Friday became the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:16 IST
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel becomes first bowler to take fifer against Mumbai Indians
RCB bowler Harshal Patel (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel on Friday became the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harshal achieved the feat in the opening match of this year's cash-rich league here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The 30-year-old bowler picked three wickets in the final over of the Mumbai Indians' innings to restrict the side to 159/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Harshal dismissed Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, and Kieron Pollard in the final over after sending Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion in the 18th and 16th over respectively.

In the IPL 2021 opener, after being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start with Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn scoring regular boundaries. However, the duo only managed to form a 24-run partnership as Rohit (19) got run out in the fourth over. Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Lynn. Both played with an aggressive mindset and took the team's score to 86/1 after the completion of 10 overs.

In the 11th over, Kyle Jamieson put an end to their impressive 70-run partnership as the pacer dismissed Suryakumar (31). Soon after that, Washington Sundar caught and bowled Lynn, who missed his half-century by one run. Ishan and Hardik then came out in the middle. However, this partnership also did not last long as Harshal removed Hardik (13) in the 16th over, bringing Pollard on the field.

RCB bowlers continued their sublime bowling performance and did not allow Mumbai Indians batters to settle. Kishan (28) too was sent back to the pavilion in the 18th over by Harshal. Krunal then joined Pollard and the duo took the team's score over the 150-run mark in the 19th over.

Harshal bowled the final over of the innings and dismissed Krunal and Pollard on the first two deliveries. Harshal then bowled Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah got run out on the final delivery of the over. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies in his first budget request to Congress on Friday, but officials offered no explanation for what prompted...

17 pvt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coroanvirus, an official said on Friday. In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000...

Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeings most-sold model b...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021