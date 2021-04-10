Left Menu

Golf-Olazabal dedicates Masters cut to late compatriot Ballesteros

Jose-Maria Olazabal turned back the clock to make the cut at the Masters at the age of 55 on Friday, dedicating his wardrobe to fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros on what would have been the late, great's 64th birthday. Olazabal, the 1994 and 1999 champion at Augusta National, used his guile and renowned short game to card a second-round 71 for a two-over-par 146 halfway total.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 07:21 IST
Golf-Olazabal dedicates Masters cut to late compatriot Ballesteros

Jose-Maria Olazabal turned back the clock to make the cut at the Masters at the age of 55 on Friday, dedicating his wardrobe to fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros on what would have been the late, great's 64th birthday.

Olazabal, the 1994 and 1999 champion at Augusta National, used his guile and renowned short game to card a second-round 71 for a two-over-par 146 halfway total. "I am wearing navy blue and white, which are the colors of Seve and today would be his birthday," said Olazabal.

"I know that making the cut is not such an extraordinary thing, but I want to dedicate this accomplishment to him and all those people who have left us over the last year," Olazabal continued, also mentioning his former manager Sergio Gomez who died last year. "I think Seve would be happy. I miss not having him here for a big hug. I'm a little emotional. I have to say wholeheartedly that making the cut has been a primary goal in recent years. When you see the years going by and you don't get it, it gets tough."

Ballesteros, winner of five major championships including two Masters, died of a brain tumor in 2011. He and fellow Spaniard Olazabal were the most successful duo in Ryder Cup history, bonding to form an almost unbeatable duo for Europe.

They played together a record 15 times and won 12 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...

Protesting farmers block KMP expressway in Haryana

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, farmers blocked the KundliManesarPalwal expressway at some places in Haryana on Saturday.The blockade started at 8 am and would last 24 hours.The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021