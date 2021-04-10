Left Menu

Soccer-Brisbane's Moon relieved after winless run ends

The 2-1 win over Macarthur FC came courtesy of goals from Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Rui Danzaki and kept the Roar in touch with the top half of the table. Brisbane sit in seventh on 20 points and, although they are four behind sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers, Moon's side retain hope of clambering over the side above them having played two games fewer.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 08:56 IST
Soccer-Brisbane's Moon relieved after winless run ends

Brisbane Roar moved back into contention for a place in the A-League playoffs on Friday with their first victory in nine games, leaving coach Warren Moon relieved to have broken his side's winless run. The 2-1 win over Macarthur FC came courtesy of goals from Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Rui Danzaki and kept the Roar in touch with the top half of the table.

Brisbane sit in seventh on 20 points and, although they are four behind sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers, Moon's side retain hope of clambering over the side above them having played two games fewer. "It is important," said Moon of the win at Campbelltown Stadium, west of Sydney.

"I don't have to field questions about eight without a win or nine without a win, that's put to bed. "But I've said every week: our performances are there and I would have said that tonight had we dropped points based on what we did tonight.

"We just need to believe in the process and what we're doing and how we keep trying to play and develop." The leading six teams at the end of the A-League regular season enter into the playoffs, with the league champions crowned at the conclusion.

Brisbane were eliminated in the first round of the finals last year by Western United and have not won the A-League title since 2014. Moon, though, believes his team are improving.

"This side's not done, it's only just been put together and it's a work in progress," he said. "But for me that was pleasing tonight to get the three points and now we can build on that.

"We'll keep working hard and doing what we're doing and hope to find some consistency of results."

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mir nets another brace to lead Huesca out of Liga drop zone

Rafa Mir scored his second consecutive brace to lead Huesca to a 3-1 win over Elche, helping to lift his side out of the Spanish league relegation zone.Huesca, which two rounds ago had been in last place, rose to 16th, while Elche fell into...

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021