Soccer-Lampard says he turned down 'flattering' offers after Chelsea sacking

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:16 IST
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has received some "flattering" offers to return to management since his dismissal by the London side in January, but the 42-year-old said he will wait until the right opportunity comes along. Chelsea dismissed club great Lampard after only 18 months in charge, following a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games that left them in ninth place. His replacement, Thomas Tuchel, has lifted the team to fifth.

Lampard has since been linked by the British media with the job of coaching the England Under-21 side, as well as posts from Premier League side Crystal Palace and Scottish outfit Celtic. "I've had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing," Lampard said in a question-and-answer session ahead of this month's London Football Awards in support of Willow Foundation.

"Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time ... when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in." Lampard's wife Christine gave birth to his fourth child - the couple's second - last month, and the former Derby County boss said he hoped to ease back into management.

"It was certainly the time for me to take a step out, having been managing for 2-1/2 years full pelt and having the family situation," Lampard said. "The opportunities weren't quite right but I think about it. It would be something I'm keen to do, at the right time, at the right place."

