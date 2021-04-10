Left Menu

Union Berlin draws 1-1 as Bayern worries grow before CL game

Bayern lost the first leg 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.Bayern struggled to break through Unions stubborn defense until the 18-year-old Jamal Musiala finally made the breakthrough in the 68th minute, but Robert Andrich set up Ingvartsen for the visitors equalizer in the 85th.Leipzig cut Bayerns lead to five points with six rounds remaining with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who said Friday his squad wasnt as strong as the previous years, started with reserve players Josip Stanisic and Tiago Dantas.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:04 IST
Union Berlin draws 1-1 as Bayern worries grow before CL game
Bayern struggled to break through Union's stubborn defence until the 18-year-old Jamal Musiala finally made the breakthrough in the 68th minute, but Robert Andrich set up Ingvartsen for the visitors' equalizer in the 85th. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marcus Ingvartsen scored late for Union Berlin to grab a 1-1 draw and cut Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead on Saturday ahead of Bayern's decisive Champions League game in Paris on Tuesday.

Union's visit came at the wrong time for the European champion, weakened by injuries and focused on the second leg in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Bayern lost the first leg 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Bayern struggled to break through Union's stubborn defence until the 18-year-old Jamal Musiala finally made the breakthrough in the 68th minute, but Robert Andrich set up Ingvartsen for the visitors' equalizer in the 85th.

Leipzig cut Bayern's lead to five points with six rounds remaining with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who said Friday his squad wasn't as strong as the previous year's, started with reserve players Josip Stanisic and Tiago Dantas. It was a debut for the 21-year-old Stanisic, a defender, and first start for Dantas.

Bayern's injury worries deepened after about half an hour when Kingsley Coman needed treatment on his left knee, but the France attacker continued till the break when he was substituted by Leroy Sané.

The 18-year-old Christopher Scott came on for his Bayern debut in the 66th, and Musiala scored two minutes later. Union's defense failed to clear the ball, which rebounded off Thomas Müller's shoulder into Musiala's path. He danced past a couple of defenders before scoring from close range.

Ingvartsen's equalizer cost Bayern two points, however, and kept Union flying high in seventh place.

Fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a 4-3 win over third-place Wolfsburg, and Hertha Berlin could only draw 2-2 with Borussia Mönchengladbach despite playing most of the game with a player advantage after Yann Sommer's early sending off for the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund played at Stuttgart later Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan, Shaw power DC to big win over CSK

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw pummelled Chennai Super Kings into submission with their explosive batting as Delhi Capitals romped to a seven-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.Dhawan smashed 85 o...

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.Based on specific information about th...

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021