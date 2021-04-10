Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic close to signing new Milan deal - Maldini

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini said striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was close to signing a new deal with the club. "I am not here to judge, I am here to do what is best for the club. "It is important people are aware that you need two parties to be happy in order to strike a deal." Victory over Parma would see Milan close the gap to leaders Inter Milan to eight points, with Antonio Conte's side facing Cagliari on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:28 IST
Maldini, speaking ahead of Milan's Serie A clash with Parma on Saturday, confirmed contract talks were almost at their conclusion. Image Credit: Twitter(@acmilan)

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini said striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was close to signing a new deal with the club. Italian media reports said the 39-year-old Swede, who is Milan's top goalscorer in Serie A this season, would sign a one-year extension in the coming days.

Maldini, speaking ahead of Milan's Serie A clash with Parma on Saturday, confirmed contract talks were almost at their conclusion. "With Ibra, we are very close to an agreement," Maldini told Sky Sport Italia.

"There are just a few minor details to be resolved." Ibrahimovic is not the only high-profile Milan player out of contract in the close season, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu also yet to agree on deals beyond the end of the current campaign.

Maldini was less positive at the prospect of both players remaining with the club. "These are choices everyone needs to be happy with," Maldini added. "I am not here to judge, I am here to do what is best for the club.

"It is important people are aware that you need two parties to be happy in order to strike a deal." Victory over Parma would see Milan close the gap to leaders Inter Milan to eight points, with Antonio Conte's side facing Cagliari on Sunday.

