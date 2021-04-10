Left Menu

Dominant Anshu, steady Sonam qualify for Tokyo Games; door shut on Sakshi Malik

She began by beating Korean Jieun Um, then outsmarted Kazak wrestler Emma Tissina and in the semifinal she beat Uzbekistans Shokhida Akhmedova.She lost the gold medal bout 4-7 to Mongolias Khongorzul Boldsaikhan while Sonam did not compete in the final due to an injury.Sonam edged Chinas Jia Long 5-2 before winning by technical superiority against Hsin Ping Pai of Taipei.In the semifinal, she trailed 0-6 against Kazakhstans Ayaulym Kassymova but reeled of nine points in a row to secure herself the quota.She has shown that she is ready for the senior circuit.

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:48 IST
Dominant Anshu, steady Sonam qualify for Tokyo Games; door shut on Sakshi Malik
While Anshu was dominant in the 57kg competition, Sonam's resilience eventually helped her secure the quota and shut the door on Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. Image Credit: Twitter(@ShakshiMalik)

Dishing out impressive performances, India's young wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning silver medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.

Anshu, 19, and Sonam, 18, making a steady transition from the junior to the senior circuit, joined senior pro-Vinesh Phogat (53kg) in making the Olympics cut. India now has three women wrestlers, who will now fight for glory at the Summer Games. Vinesh had qualified through the 2019 World Championship. Overall, India now has seven wrestlers who have qualified for the upcoming Games. Among men, Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) have qualified in the men's freestyle event.

While Anshu was dominant in the 57kg competition, Sonam's resilience eventually helped her secure the quota and shut the door on Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

Sonam announced her arrival by defeating Sakshi four times in recent trials, making the 62kg category her own. Such was Anshu's dominance that she conceded only two points en route to the final, winning all her three bouts by technical superiority. She began by beating Korean Jieun Um, then outsmarted Kazak wrestler Emma Tissina and in the semifinal, she beat Uzbekistan's Shokhida Akhmedova.

She lost the gold medal bout 4-7 to Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan while Sonam did not compete in the final due to an injury.

Sonam edged China's Jia Long 5-2 before winning by technical superiority against Hsin Ping Pai of Taipei.

In the semifinal, she trailed 0-6 against Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova but reeled off nine points in a row to secure herself the quota.

''She has shown that she is ready for the senior circuit. Look what she has done. People had said that she is still at the cadet level but the consistent victories against Sakshi have boosted her confidence,'' Sonam's personal coach Ajmer Malik told PTI.

''She does not lose confidence or hope now even after conceding points. We are proud of her,'' Ajmer, who runs Netaji Subash Chander Sports Institute at Village Madina in Sonepat district, said. Seema Bisla lost all her three bouts to go out of the race in 50kg while Nisha came close to securing quota in 68kg but threw away a 3-1 lead to lose the semifinal by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova. Meerim outsmarted the Indian with her 'fitley' (leg lace) attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID cases surge, Delhi govt bans political, sports gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%

Prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled down presence in government offices were some of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government...

Dhawan, Shaw power DC to big win over CSK

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw pummelled Chennai Super Kings into submission with their explosive batting as Delhi Capitals romped to a seven-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.Dhawan smashed 85 o...

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.Based on specific information about th...

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021