Left Menu

Mbappe nets 21st league goal as PSG wins 4-1 at Strasbourg - (A)

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:58 IST
Mbappe nets 21st league goal as PSG wins 4-1 at Strasbourg - (A)
Mbappe latched onto a pass, cut inside a defender and slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels, who could have done better. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kylian Mbappe struck his league-leading 21st goal of the season as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at Strasbourg to stay three points behind leader Lille on Saturday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino picked Mbappe even though PSG has a big game coming up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the jet-heeled forward put PSG ahead in the 15th minute.

Mbappe latched onto a pass, cut inside a defender and slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels, who could have done better.

Moments earlier, Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson hit the post with a fine shot from just outside the penalty area, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas well beaten.

PSG took control after Mbappe's goal.

Sels has beaten again in the 26th when winger Pablo Sarabia beat a defender on the edge of the area and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner, and Mbappe set up striker Moise Kean for a clinical finish just before the break.

Pochettino replaced Navas at halftime with Sergio Rico as a precautionary measure, ahead of the quarterfinal return leg against Bayern with PSG leading 3-2.

Rico was well beaten by 19-year-old striker Moise Sahi's first league goal as he clipped an excellent half-volley into the top corner from a cross in the 62nd.

Pochettino took the risk of keeping Mbappe on until the 88th minute, even though the match already looked won after Leandro Paredes hit a fine free-kick 10 minutes earlier for 4-1.

Later Saturday, Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli chased a fourth win in five games since taking charge when his side visited Montpellier.

Monaco and Lyon play their games on Sunday, with third-place Monaco hosting last-placed Dijon, and fourth-place Lyon facing midtable Angers.

Coach Niko Kovac's Monaco side is in fine form, having lost just once in the last 19 games.

Lille's defence held firm Friday in a 2-0 win at Metz. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an inspiration after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the worlds most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Tim...

Venezuela paid $64 million to receive vaccines through COVAX -vice president

Venezuela has paid 64 million, half of the required amount, for doses it is set to receive through the global COVAX program, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced Saturday on state television. You know that the COVAX mechanism requires a...

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was schedule...

Djibouti's President Guelleh wins fifth term with 97% of votes

Djiboutis President Ismail Omar Guelleh won a fifth five-year term on Saturday after an election boycotted by most of the opposition, securing over 97 of the votes cast, official data from the Interior Ministry on Saturday showed.Fridays vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021