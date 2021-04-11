Sports News Roundup: Steph Curry's explosion helps Warrior crush Rockets; Olympic organizers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Tokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to prepare 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus at this summer's Games but show no or minor symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday. Japan's government is placing Tokyo under a month-long state of "quasi-emergency" from Monday to combat surging infections, less than a month after a broader state of emergency was lifted for the capital and Olympic host.

Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under.

Mavericks after first-ever season sweep of struggling Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings and take advantage of a rare break from the rigors of the COVID-influenced NBA schedule when they host the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. The Mavericks have won six of their past seven games to move into the seventh spot in the West. Dallas' most recent game was a 116-101 home win over short-handed Milwaukee on Thursday that came a night after the Mavs lost at Houston.

MLB roundup: BoSox down O's in 10 for 5th straight win

Michael Chavis scored from third on a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez singled in another run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won five consecutive games after being swept by the Orioles in the season-opening series. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of five since that sweep at Fenway.

Triple-bogey trips up doubting Thomas at Masters

World number two Justin Thomas was the pick of some as the man to beat halfway through the Masters, and a strong start to the third round on Saturday seemed to justify those who favored him. Thomas's round came apart spectacularly with a triple-bogey at the par-five 13th, a gruesome butchering that all but ended his chances at Augusta National.

Horschel has embarrassing fall, failing to master balance

Walking around with stained white trousers and wet feet on Augusta's pristine course made Billy Horschel stand out for all the wrong reasons on Saturday but at least the American saw the funny side after he ended up on his backside at the 13th hole. After his second shot at the par-five 13th ended submerged in the Rae's Creek tributary in front of the green in the third round of the Masters, Horschel decided to remove his shoes and socks in an attempt to hit the ball out of the water.

Soccer: Retired NBA star Rodman's daughter Trinity scores on NWSL debut

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, marked her professional soccer debut with a goal on Saturday although her Washington Spirit side were beaten 3-2 by North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League. The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player ever drafted in the league as the second overall pick in 2021, came on in the 55th minute for Kumi Yokoyama and scored five minutes later with a neat side-footed finish.

Zach LaVine, Bulls out for rebound win vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves thought Zach LaVine would develop into a star when they selected him with the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves were correct in that assessment, but LaVine's stardom has been for Chicago, and it will be on display again when the Bulls visit Minnesota on Sunday night.

Flyers aim to keep guard up against Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers look to stay in playoff contention when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Despite playing two more games than Boston, the Flyers pulled within four points of the final playoff spot in the East following a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

