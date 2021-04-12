Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Tokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to prepare 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus at this summer's Games but show no or minor symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday. Japan's government is placing Tokyo under a month-long state of "quasi-emergency" from Monday to combat surging infections, less than a month after a broader state of emergency was lifted for the capital and Olympic host.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego wins title at Sardegna Open

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego gave his countrymen a thrill by posting a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Laslo Djere of Serbia on Sunday in the final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy. Sonego became the first Italian since Filippo Volandri in 2006 to win an ATP Tour title on home soil. Sonego also became the first player to capture singles and doubles titles in the same week since Feliciano Lopez accomplished the feat at the 2019 cinch Championships in London.

Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews tallies hat trick in Leafs win

Auston Matthews had three goals and one assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-5 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. It was the third career hat trick for Matthews, who leads the NHL with 31 goals.

NBA roundup: Jazz first to 40 wins

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and the Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to reach the 40-win mark with a 128-112 victory Saturday night over the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City. Mike Conley added 26 points and Joe Ingles contributed 20 off the bench, with both players sinking five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz overcome a double-digit deficit en route to a rout of the Kings.

Rowing: Double Olympic champion Glover makes golden return at Euros

Double Olympic champion Helen Glover moved closer to becoming the first British mother to row at a Games on Sunday when she won women's pair gold at the European championships in her first competition for nearly five years. The 34-year-old, a winner in the Italian lakeside city of Varese with Polly Swann, has had three children since the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics and is aiming for a comeback at the Tokyo Games in July.

Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

World number three Rafa Nadal says he is fully fit and confident about his preparations as he begins his claycourt season at the Monte Carlo Masters, with one eye on the pursuit of a 14th French Open crown. The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne.

MLB roundup: BoSox down O’s in 10 for 5th straight win

Michael Chavis scored from third on a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez singled in another run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won five consecutive games after being swept by the Orioles in the season-opening series. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of five since that sweep at Fenway.

Golf-Japan's Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victory

Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 11 under on the week at the year's first major.

