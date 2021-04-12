Left Menu

Golf-Masters moment unable to shake Zalatoris

He produced four under par rounds, including a two-under 70 final round that left him one haunting stroke short of forcing a playoff for the champion's Green Jacket. "I wanted to be on this stage forever, basically my entire life, so I think if anything you get to this moment and why should I wait now, let's go do some damage and it was a fun week," said Zalatoris, who gained late entry to the Masters with his top-50 world ranking.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 06:02 IST
Golf-Masters moment unable to shake Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris had been waiting for his Masters moment his entire life and when it came on Sunday, not even golf's biggest stage was enough to intimidate the fearless 24-year-old American finishing solo second one shot behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Zalatoris arrived at the year's first major as a little known commodity on the PGA Tour, but departs Augusta National heralded as sport's newest rising star. Displaying veteran poise and confidence, Zalatoris remained focused throughout, refusing to be overwhelmed by the moment. He produced four under par rounds, including a two-under 70 final round that left him one haunting stroke short of forcing a playoff for the champion's Green Jacket.

"I wanted to be on this stage forever, basically my entire life, so I think if anything you get to this moment and why should I wait now, let's go do some damage and it was a fun week," said Zalatoris, who gained late entry to the Masters with his top-50 world ranking. "I felt I played well this week but I left a lot out there. "I think the fact that I'm frustrated I finished second in my third major says something, and the fact that I didn't let any moment really get to me, was really exciting.

"I think, if anything, it's just the fact that I'm one shot short. It's just kind of sitting right in front of me, thinking through where I could have found that one or two shots, really." Zalatoris might anguish over two bogeys that came just after the turn that dropped him down the leaderboard.

No doubt he would want his tee shot back on the 12th and a redo on the five-foot putt that would have saved par. His putter also deserted him on the 10th where he made the green in two but needed three putts to get in the hole, taking another bogey.

"It was an absolute treat," said Zalatoris summing up his Masters debut. "Obviously to come up one short and be disappointed is motivating but obviously very exciting. "And obviously my two majors as a pro, I finished sixth and runner-up. I know if I keep doing what I doing, I'm going to have a really good chance in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill httpson.ft.com3mEJGVj EU and UK edge ...

Seven Catholic clergy, including two French citizens, kidnapped in Haiti

Five priests and two nuns were kidnapped in Haiti on Sunday, a Catholic priest said, with two French citizens among the hostages in the Caribbean nation increasingly riven by kidnappings and violent crime. The clergy members were kidnapped ...

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand.Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021