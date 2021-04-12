Left Menu

Golf-No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

"You kind of forget, and I'm a parent again." Having arrived at Augusta National with little practice and little sleep Rahm could not quite get his game in top gear carding three consecutive rounds of even par 72 that left him a massive 11 shots back of front running Hideki Matsuyama at the start of Sunday play.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 06:26 IST
Golf-No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

Jon Rahm had double reason to smile on Sunday carding a final round six-under 66 to claim a top five Masters finish and a picture of his new born son.

It may not have been the Green Jacket waiting for Rahm as he walked off the 18th green but a 66 or 96 it did not matter said the world number three, who was still basking in the glow of his new born son last weekend. "I finish the round and I get a picture from (his wife) Kelley, and no matter what I do, if I shoot 80 or 65, it's the same feeling," said Rahm, the fiery Spaniard exuding a new calm. "You kind of forget, and I'm a parent again."

Having arrived at Augusta National with little practice and little sleep Rahm could not quite get his game in top gear carding three consecutive rounds of even par 72 that left him a massive 11 shots back of front running Hideki Matsuyama at the start of Sunday play. Rahm had given himself little chance of getting his hands on a Green Jacket but after a birdie at the 12th glanced up at the scoreboard and his thinking changed.

"It was all fun and games up until I made that birdie on 12 and I looked up and I'm like, I'm not that far away," recalled Rahm, who now has four consecutive top 10 Masters finishes. "When I made that birdie on 12, Hideki had just started and I believe he was one-over after one, and I'm like, I'm five shots back. "If I finish -- you're thinking maybe birdie 13 and 15 and you add one more there, eight-under, he's at 10, he doesn't have the best front nine, all of a sudden I'm in the mix.

"That's kind of what I was thinking." Rahm, however, was only able to add one more birdie after the 12th and Matsuyama refused to buckle under the mounting pressure claiming a one shot victory over Will Zalatoris.

"It's golf. What am I going to do?," said Rahm. "I showed up here Thursday mid-morning, haven't hit a shot in six days, very little sleep. "To be honest, I wasn't expecting to play as good as I did early on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill httpson.ft.com3mEJGVj EU and UK edge ...

Seven Catholic clergy, including two French citizens, kidnapped in Haiti

Five priests and two nuns were kidnapped in Haiti on Sunday, a Catholic priest said, with two French citizens among the hostages in the Caribbean nation increasingly riven by kidnappings and violent crime. The clergy members were kidnapped ...

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand.Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021