Left Menu

"Super Fan" prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign fans

Kyoko Ishikawa was a back-packing Japanese student in Barcelona in 1992 when she says a miracle happened. She managed to buy a ticket to the opening ceremony of Spains historic Olympics.She said she had only pocket money with her maybe 50 when some local men offered her a ticket for that price.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:30 IST
"Super Fan" prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign fans

Kyoko Ishikawa was a back-packing Japanese student in Barcelona in 1992 when she says a ''miracle happened.'' She managed to buy a ticket to the opening ceremony of Spain's historic Olympics.

She said she had only ''pocket money'' with her — maybe $50 — when some local men offered her a ticket for that price. The real price might have been 10 times that much, she isn't sure.

''You came all the way from Japan, so have fun,'' she recalled them saying.

''I immediately grabbed that ticket and ran straight into the stadium. When I stepped into the venue and looked around, I got a shock as if struck by lightning.'' The rest, as they say, is history.

Ishikawa, who is president of an IT company, has attended every Summer Olympics since then, becoming famous as an unofficial ''International Olympic Cheerleader.'' She relishes joining in with fans from everywhere to cheer for their athletes.

Her cheering style at Olympic venues is well-known among the Japanese. She wears the traditional Japanese costume for festivals and a headband that says ''Victory'' written in Japanese. In her hands she holds folding fans emblazoned with the Japanese flag.

But Tokyo will be very different. There will be no fans from abroad to entertain: Local organizers have barred tourists because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local residents are expected to be allowed into venues, but in limited numbers.

Naotoshi Yamada, who was known in Japan as “Uncle Olympics,'' died in 2019. He had attended every Summer Olympics since 1964, easily identifiable as the cheering face of Japan.

Ishikawa said she first met Yamada at a baseball game in Barcelona and served as his ''deputy'' ever since. Now she is on her own, and in very unusual circumstances. But her mission will be the same: to cheer for athletes from around the world on behalf of fans who could not attend.

She said she views the Olympics as a way ''for children and young people to experience the importance of diversity and identity.'' She said that was her initial impression when she first entered Barcelona's Olympic stadium and saw ''the energy created by the melting pot'' of many different people.

''The opportunity to have that experience will be gone this time,'' she said. ''I feel very disappointed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6-yr-old shuns birthday party, promotes blood donation

In a noble gesture, a six-year- old girl in Palghar decided not to celebrate her birthday and rather encouraged her family members to donate blood on the occasion to prevent its shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Yuga Amol Thackeray, a res...

China, HK stocks fall on persisting worries of policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a downbeat note on Monday, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The CSI300 index fell 1.4 to 4,964.39 at the end of the morn...

Truck seized over 'munitions of war', 5 forgotten bullets

Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years.Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now ...

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021