Left Menu

IPL 2021: It was for my friends, says Nitish on celebration post fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana said that his celebration after scoring a half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad was dedicated to his friends.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:29 IST
IPL 2021: It was for my friends, says Nitish on celebration post fifty
KKR batsman Nitish Rana celebrating after scoring fifty against SRH (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana said that his celebration after scoring a half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad was dedicated to his friends. Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance as KKR triumphed over SRH by 10 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. KKR first posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs and then the bowlers managed to restrict SRH to 177/5.

"Feels good to start the season on a high note. I will try to carry this form and help the side as much as possible. The wicket was fresh so I played cautiously in the first few overs and then when I saw the ball is in my zone, I started hitting them. I was trying to hit the loose balls," Rana said in a video posted by the official website of the IPL. When Harbhajan Singh asked what does his celebration mean after the half-century, Rana said, "It was for my friends. My friends love the song Brown Munde and before the season began I told them when I do this (celebration), it will mean that we all are brown munde."

For Eoin Morgan's side, Prasidh Krishna managed to take two wickets. For SRH, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey played knocks of 55 and 61 respectively. This win was also KKR's 100th in the IPL. Morgan heaped praises on Rana and said he played a match-winning knock for the side.

"I'm delighted for Nitish. Obviously, a match-winning innings today. The thing that impressed me the most about his innings was the method he used, played really aggressively and always took a positive option which really did set up our batting innings," Morgan said while replying to an ANI query in a virtual press conference after the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Mentor Connect launched to support Indian start-ups

Amazon on Monday introduced a new program called Amazon Mentor Connect to accelerate the growth of start-ups and emerging brands in India, giving entrepreneurs a platform to engage, learn and showcase their startups to the industrys leading...

Essential for BIS to supervise manufacture, sale of helmets: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it was essential for the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS to strictly monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets as it concerns the safety and security of the consumers.The observation by Jus...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the...

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called Taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021