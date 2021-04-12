Left Menu

IPL 2021: Covid was a setback, but I am perfectly fine now, says Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said while testing positive for Covid-19 was a setback, he is perfectly fine now.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:18 IST
RCB opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said while testing positive for Covid-19 was a setback, he is perfectly fine now. Ahead of IPL 2021, Padikkal had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was undergoing home quarantine. After returning three negative Covid-19 tests, he joined RCB's team bubble in Chennai.

"Covid was a setback, I wished that it did not happen but that is something I could not control so once it was there, I had to accept the way it was. It was just about making sure that I stay fit and be ready for the game. I am completely fine now, most importantly I am able to move around. Unless you are a 100 per cent, you cannot push yourself so I just wanted to make sure that I am 100 per cent," said Padikkal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. Padikkal played his first season for RCB last year and he managed to leave a good impression after scoring 473 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74.

"It has been a roller coaster to an extent. Last IPL was amazing for me and it was such a great experience. The opportunities I got and the fact that I was able to contribute for the side was all that mattered. After that, Syed Mushtaq Ali was decent and then Vijay Hazare, I was just looking to get into my rhythm, it was really great to have the runs behind me coming into the IPL. I know I am confident as I have runs behind me in the domestic season," said Padikkal. The left-handed batsman had a good build up to the IPL after he finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second highest run-getter. He finished with a tally of 737 runs

"My favourite innings would be against Mumbai which we had in Abu Dhabi last season. I felt that it was the best that I batted throughout the IPL, but in terms of being the most memorable, it could be the first one because the debut is a special feeling and to be able to get fifty in the first match, always feels good," said Padikkal. RCB managed to win the first match against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the IPL, and the Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

