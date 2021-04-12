Left Menu

AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime experience for many: FC Goa coach Ferrando

With the AFC Champions League set to be played in India for the first time ever, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando hailed the organisational efforts being made to host Group E of the competition, stating that it is a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for many.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:12 IST
AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime experience for many: FC Goa coach Ferrando
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

With the AFC Champions League set to be played in India for the first time ever, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando hailed the organisational efforts being made to host Group E of the competition, stating that it is a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for many. Having won the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2019-20 season, FC Goa qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage -- the first time that a team from India will be playing at this stage of the competition.

"(We are) very excited! This is one of the biggest competitions in the world alongside the likes of the UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many. These are the kind of things you start playing football for. We are all very enthusiastic about is to come and hope to make the country proud," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Ferrando as saying. The 40-year-old believes that it is a big opportunity for the whole nation, to see one of its own clubs move forward together, and cross swords against the top teams in the continent.

"It's a huge one. Not only for FC Goa but also for the entire nation. This is an opportunity for our players to play against some of the biggest names in Asia. It not only be beneficial for the club but also be beneficial for the entire Indian footballing community," he said. FC Goa secured another top-four finish in the ISL this season but lost out to Mumbai City FC in the semifinal. Looking forward to the challenge ahead, the Gaurs are set to face some of the best teams in Asia, in the form of Persepolis FC (Iran), Al Rayyan (Qatar) and Al Wahda (UAE).

"I always try to help the players improve with each passing day. And despite a great campaign in the ISL, I am aware that the team has still lots of room to improve. Our goals are still far. My mindset is not to think about what we have done so far but always to think of what is left to do to get closer to our goals," Ferrando said. The Spaniard feels that the fact that India has already conducted successful tournaments during the pandemic, shows how capable the organisers in the country are, something that international footballing bodies like FIFA and AFC seem to have noticed.

"I am very excited that Goa and India get to host such a big tournament but sad at the same time as fans won't be in the stadium to get a real feel of it all. However, giving the rights to India just shows the trust bodies like the AFC and FIFA have in the country," said Ferrando. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household financing demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt ...

NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens NRC will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fear among the people of the hills.Shah, d...

Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

The police commander of Somalias capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the presidents term.We have stopped the parliament session today, Commander Saadaq Oma...

Plea in HC for suspending Sr Div Boys Football League on rising COVID-19 cases

A plea urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to issue directions for suspending the Senior Division Boys Football League, slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.The Delhi Soccer Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021