Not an easy season but feeling healthy and strong now, says Pulisic

US striker Christian Pulisic admitted that the 2020-21 season has not been easy for him but the Chelsea star is happy to be playing and helping the team.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:05 IST
Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic. Image Credit: ANI

US striker Christian Pulisic admitted that the 2020-21 season has not been easy for him but the Chelsea star is happy to be playing and helping the team. The forward suffered a number of injury setbacks which restricted him to just 12 Premier League start this season. In the recent game against Crystal Palace, Pulisic scored a brace in Chelsea's 4-1 win on Saturday.

"Personally I am feeling very good. I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment," Pulisic told Chelsea's official website. "I am doing my best to take care of myself. I have got to take care of my body and be strong and healthy for all the games. It has not been an easy season, there has been a lot of coming in and coming out and injuries, but I'm feeling healthy and strong right now," he added.

American's combination play in a front three with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount caught the eye at Selhurst Park and played a big part in the victory against Crystal Palace. Pulisic highlighted the movement of the forward players and explained Thomas Tuchel asked him not to change his way of playing in the new system he has introduced at Stamford Bridge.

"Obviously it is a bit of a different system and I am playing in a bit of a different role when I am playing, but it is nothing that I am not used to. He still wants me to use my creative abilities and do what I do as a player. It is not a massive change. Positionally a bit, but that is about it," the forward said. "The movement was very good against Palace. We had a good connection upfront, and obviously, we have a lot of dangerous players up there, so it clicked very well for us. We clicked very well, we were able to finish our chances early, which was important and helped get us through the game, but we could have been even more clinical," Pulisic added.

Chelsea is at fifth spot in the Premier League standings and will face Porto in the second leg quarter-final of the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

