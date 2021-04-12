Left Menu

Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Womens T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:37 IST
Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Women's T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.

The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the delayed IPL was held in the September-November window last year, the Women's Challenge clashed with the WBBL, making the Australian players unavailable.

''As of now the plan is to have three teams. A final decision will be taken shortly. There is a good chance that it will be held in Delhi. Talks are on with the leading Australian and England players,'' a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

The last edition, comprising four games, was held in Sharjah as the IPL play-offs took place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The decision on the event could be taken during BCCI's Apex Council meeting on April 16, when the appointment of Indian women's team support staff and its Future Tours Programme will also be discussed.

The Indian players have been badly short on match practice amid the pandemic. India played their first series in a year last month when they lost both the ODI and T20 series to the visiting South African team.

Following the loss, the ODI skipper Mithali Raj had said the team will need a proper camp before an international assignment, which was not the case before the South Africa tour due to the logistical hurdles posed by the pandemic.

The series was announced last minute with both teams getting only a handful of training sessions before the opener after completing a week in quarantine.

India are also likely to play their first Test in seven years later in 2021, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. They are also likely to tour England and Australia as part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 12 injured after two tractor-trollies collide in UP's Budaun district

Three people were killed and 12 others injured when two tractor-trollies collided with each other in the Kadar Chowk area here on Monday, police said.The accident took place when some residents of Manwa Nagla village were returning from a f...

Evina and Telecoming sign global alliance to promoting DCB payment

European technology companies Evina Evina.com and Telecoming Telecoming.com have signed a global alliance to work hand in hand in promoting DCB as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the new mobile economy and, in particular, ...

Off-duty Italy art cops find looted statue in Belgian shop

Italian police say they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers.An Italian businessman who used a S...

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with fresh guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds.The formats for the reports to be submitted by asset management companies AMCs to trustees, by AMCs to Sebi and by trustees to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021