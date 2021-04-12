George Linde, Aiden Markram help Proteas crush Pakistan in second T20I

South Africa all-rounder George Linde picked three wickets before Aiden Markram smashed a sensational fifty to lead the successful Proteas chase in the second T20I against Pakistan here at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday. South Africa defeated Pakistan by six wickets to level the four-match T20I series 1-1. Both sides will now take on each other in the third T20I on Wednesday.

Linde first claimed an impressive haul of three for 23 in four overs that limited the tourists to 140 for nine, before striking two sixes in an unbeaten 20 off 10 balls to help South Africa win the game with six overs to spare. There was also a three-wicket haul by Lizaad Williams (3/35), while Sisanda Magala recovered from a nightmare start to bowl outstandingly at the death and end with figures of one for 32. Tabraiz Shamsi was also at his usual best, bagging one for 22.

With the bat, Markram recorded his second successive half-century to lead the hosts brightly out of the blocks with 54 off 30 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) and captain Heinrich Klaasen also starred with an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls. That completed a strong showing by Mark Boucher's side, who were under pressure after losing the ODI series and also the first T20I on Saturday.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a worst possible start with Linde removing South Africa's recent nemesis, Mohammad Rizwan, for a duck, before taking out Sharjeel Khan (8), both inside his first 11 balls. Magala did send down a nightmare 12-ball first over that included seven extras, before responding remarkably to peg the Asian side back at the death. At the other end, Williams also showed a good fight as he ran through the middle-order, leaving the tourists struggling for any momentum.

Pakistan managed to score 140 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with run-a-ball 50, hitting five fours. Mohammad Hafeez contributed 32 off 23, he struck six boundaries. The pair knitted 58 runs for the third wicket. Janneman Malan (15) then helped Markram provide the home side with a strong start of 44, before he and Wihan Lubbe (12) fell in quick succession. Markram kept going until he and Pite van Biljon (2) were removed just before the 100 was raised.

But the quick rate that South Africa had scored at -- they reached 100 in the 11th over -- meant that they had the luxury of time on their side and the Klaasen-Linde fifth-wicket partnership combined for 49 in just 3.4 overs, leading the hosts to a strong win. (ANI)

