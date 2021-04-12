The Bangladesh cricket team arrived here on Monday for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled to begin next week. Bangladesh is slated to play two Tests against Sri Lanka starting from April 21 and ahead of the first game, the two teams will lock horns in a two-day practice match later this week.

"Bangladesh team arrives in Sri Lanka for two-match Test series," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted while sharing the pictures from arrival. The hosts have gone through the RT-PCR Test and checked in at the quarantine facility at Negombo.

Last week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had named the preliminary squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh included uncapped pace trio Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, and Shohidul Islam while Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury has made a return to the squad.

"They (Shoriful, Mukidul and Shohidul) have been in our HP set up and have impressed in whichever version they have played in. Mukidul and Shohidul in particular, have caught the eye in domestic first-class this season and are future Test prospects. They all have age on their side and are talented," said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin in an official statement. "Shuvagata is coming back after a while but he has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket. We have considered him as a batting all-rounder but his off-break is pretty handy also and gives us an option in the spin department," he added.

Preliminary squad: Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)