Left Menu

NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, the prosecutor's office in Jackson County, Missouri, said. A police investigation determined that Reid, 35, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 miles per hour (135 kph) just before the crash, prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 01:16 IST
NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, the prosecutor's office in Jackson County, Missouri, said.

A police investigation determined that Reid, 35, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 miles per hour (135 kph) just before the crash, prosecutors said. A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at 0.113, according to prosecutors.

If convicted of the Class-D felony DWI, Reid could face up to seven years in prison, according to media reports. The girl injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

Last month, an attorney for the girl's family said her prognosis was "grim" and that it is believed she will have lifelong brain damage. "We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive," attorney Tom Porto told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Reid or a representative for comment. Porto did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Feb. 4 crash, where Reid's truck struck a disabled vehicle that was pulled over to the side of the road, came three days before the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Reid, who was hospitalized and needed surgery for injuries he sustained in the crash, did not make the trip to Tampa and is no longer with the team. "The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement on Monday.

"The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family's designated representative during this challenging time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media report

President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative ...

Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an accidental discharge by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the citys police chief said on Monday...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him; French audiences develop a taste for window theatre and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Top Gun sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theatersParamount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Fri...

Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatmentGilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021