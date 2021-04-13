Left Menu

Punjab Kings is not for the light-hearted, says Rahul after thrilling win against RR

After registering a thrilling four-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his team is not for the light-hearted as they have a knack of producing nail-bitters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:14 IST
Punjab Kings is not for the light-hearted, says Rahul after thrilling win against RR
Punjab Kings in action against Rajasthan Royals (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a thrilling four-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his team is not for the light-hearted as they have a knack of producing nail-bitters. Sanju Samson's fighting hundred went in vain as Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final over to help Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede on Monday. KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Deepak Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post 221 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals fell just four runs short of the target.

"As a captain and as a player, I wouldn't want to keep being part of such games. But Punjab Kings is not for the light hearted, it was not the case last year and I do not think it will be this year as well. Fingers crossed, we will win some games comfortably. This was a great win and very important for us to start like this," Rahul told Arshdeep in a video posted on the official website of the IPL. Talking about his 91-run knock, Rahul said: "It felt good obviously, to start off the IPL with a good innings and with a win is very very crucial."

Arshdeep Singh had to defend 13 runs in the final over against a well set Samson and big-hitter Chris Morris. The youngster managed to defend it to give Punjab a win by four runs. "It feels good when the captain backs you and gives you the ball in pressure situations. The kind of confidence the support staff gives, it really helps. Looking forward to deliver for the team in the future and doing well for the captain whenever he gives the ball," Arshdeep told Rahul.

Earlier, Punjab Kings posted a total of 221/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a valuable 40. Punjab Kings will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough. Rajasthan Royals skipp...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Mets-Phillies postponed due to rain will play doubleheader TuesdayInclement weather caused the postponement of Mondays game between the host New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at Cit...

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check. At the midda...

Equity indices edge higher on mixed Asian cues, ONGC top gainer

Equity benchmark indices ticked up marginally during early hours on Tuesday tracking similar trends in Asian markets.At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 411 points or 0.86 per cent at 48,294 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 131 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021